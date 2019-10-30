Video

Check Out This Feature-Packed Gimbal for Less Than $100

Record your weekend adventures in uncompromising style, flexibility, and flair.
Check Out This Feature-Packed Gimbal for Less Than $100
Image credit: hohem
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We've all got a little weekend warrior in us. Whether you're into extreme sports, traveling on the weekends, or just getting outside for a walk, sometimes you want to indulge your creativity by recording your adventures. If you don't want to have your phone in your hand at all times, consider investing in a gimbal. For instance, the Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Handheld Action Camera Gimbal.

This action-optimized gimbal has a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon for good reason. It works with just about any action camera and has a 30 percent torque improvement on the previous model and the 30º angled design on-roll motor is attached to a longer support arm so you can record more dynamic, comprehensive video without worrying about obstructions. The handheld controls, with pan 600º rotation, make it easy to control the field of vision so you always get the shot you're looking for. Plus, with the Hohem Gimbal app, you can set personal parameters, perform 6-side calibration, and get even more control over your shots.

Take charge of your creativity and record your adventures in action-packed style. The Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Handheld Action Camera Gimbal is available for just $99.

