Reading

Read More in Less Time With This Leading Business Book Summary Service

Readitfor.me makes it easy to stay ahead in the business world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Read More in Less Time With This Leading Business Book Summary Service
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How long is your reading list? Between the books you want to read on your own time and the ones you want to read for your professional development, it's probably pretty long. Unless you're the world's fastest, savviest reader, you need help to get all this reading done. You're not alone. Readitfor.me identified this problem in the business world and created a product that makes it easier for people to stay on top of the field and invest in their own growth on their own time.

Readitfor.me is the leading book summary service for entrepreneurs, executives, and business coaches. This platform condenses the world's most important books into twelve-minute summaries that will keep you up to date with what's happening in the world of business and help you develop strategies to get ahead. The current library stands at over 300 high-quality summaries and about 100 are added every year. Each summary has been carefully chosen and professionally curated so only the most important ideas and practical tips make it through, while animated video summaries enhance your takeaways.

Some of the current summaries include Steve Jobs, Made to Stick, Rework, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Creativity Inc, Sapiens, and 10% Happier.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reading

Learn How to Speed Read For Just $21

Reading

Unlock More Than 1 Million Books and Articles You Can Read Anywhere

Reading

Read More In Less Time With the Leading Book-Summary Service