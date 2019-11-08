Office Furniture

This Re-Engineered Bean Bag Is All the Rage

The Moon Pod may look silly but it feels amazing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Re-Engineered Bean Bag Is All the Rage
Image credit: Moon Pod
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Of all things to get a modern innovation treatment… the bean bag? Yes, it turns out truly nothing is safe from evolution and, truly, the Moon Pod makes sense.

The Moon Pod was designed on the basis of a simple consideration. Why should you sink into a bean bag chair? It’s not as relaxing as it looks and it becomes an enormous pain to get up once you’re past age 16. Instead, the Moon Pod is uniquely engineered to support any body shape by making you “float”. Filled with responsive high-density beads, the Moon Pod mimics the sensation of Flotation Therapy by keeping your body elevated and relaxed, as if you’re on a cloud. The dual shell membrane is soft and stretchy, providing a comfortable yet supportive structure that responds to any body shape or movement. That ergonomic support helps relieve back and neck pain and can reduce anxiety levels.

At just 12 lbs, and taking up only 4 square feet, the Moon Pod is easy to store and easy to pull out for a quick sit in the evening. (That you will be able to get out of.) Modern engineering is changing everything — even the bean bag. Check out why the Moon Pod is all the rage right now and see if it’s right for you.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Office Furniture

15 Modern Office Furniture and Layout Trends (Infographic)

Office Furniture

4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work

Office Furniture

The Man Who Invented the Cubicle Went to His Grave Hating What His Creation Had Become