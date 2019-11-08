This Re-Engineered Bean Bag Is All the Rage

The Moon Pod may look silly but it feels amazing.

November 8, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Of all things to get a modern innovation treatment… the bean bag? Yes, it turns out truly nothing is safe from evolution and, truly, the Moon Pod makes sense.

The Moon Pod was designed on the basis of a simple consideration. Why should you sink into a bean bag chair? It’s not as relaxing as it looks and it becomes an enormous pain to get up once you’re past age 16. Instead, the Moon Pod is uniquely engineered to support any body shape by making you “float”. Filled with responsive high-density beads, the Moon Pod mimics the sensation of Flotation Therapy by keeping your body elevated and relaxed, as if you’re on a cloud. The dual shell membrane is soft and stretchy, providing a comfortable yet supportive structure that responds to any body shape or movement. That ergonomic support helps relieve back and neck pain and can reduce anxiety levels.

At just 12 lbs, and taking up only 4 square feet, the Moon Pod is easy to store and easy to pull out for a quick sit in the evening. (That you will be able to get out of.) Modern engineering is changing everything — even the bean bag. Check out why the Moon Pod is all the rage right now and see if it’s right for you.

