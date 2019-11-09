Get These True Wireless Headphones for Less Than $40

Enjoy the conveniences of wireless listening without breaking the bank.

November 9, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't have to re-mortgage your house to get a great pair of true wireless headphones. It may seem that way given the price tags on some wireless headphones, but the 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones give you the same experience for a fraction of the price.

Completely free of wires, these headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 on board, creating a seamless streaming connection from your phone, laptop, or tablet. Combined with the precision craftsmanship, you get a pair of extremely lightweight earphones that sit comfortably in your ear whether you're commuting, at the gym, or crushing some paperwork. They even feature cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation, helping you block out the noise and focus when you need to.

It's time to finally go wireless. The 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones retail for $119 but you can get them for 70 percent off today at just $34.99. They're available in blue or black.