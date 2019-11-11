Innovation Now Presented by

The One Product Worth Buying This Season

When air quality worsens, it's important to invest in your health.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The One Product Worth Buying This Season
Image credit: Coway
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by

Although the cold winter air feels more crisp, as if it’s somehow cleaner, that is actually not the case. Research has shown that, in the winter, harmful particulates in the air remain in the air longer than they do in the summertime months. That means you’re likely breathing more polluted air through the winter, especially if you live on the Eastern seaboard where coal plants are more prevalent. The west coast isn’t much safer either, however, as the same principle applies: the atmosphere keeps pollutants in the atmosphere for longer during the winter months.

So, what do you do? If you’re in an office, you invest in an air purifier.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier can help you breathe cleaner air all winter long. With a powerful combination of a pre-filter, odor filter, HEPA filter, and bipolar device, the Coway effectively reduces airborne odors and pollutants to keep your airspace clean. It has a built-in air quality indicator that continually monitors the air particles and adjusts fan speed accordingly to keep the air pure. When it’s in Eco Mode, the fan will stop to save energy after 30 minutes of not detecting any particles, but it will turn back on if it detects that pollution has returned. With three manual fan speeds, you can just as easily use the Coway to suit your precise needs.

Keep your space clean this winter. The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is on sale for $136.55 at the time of this writing.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Health

Why ClassPass Is the Perfect Holiday Gift to Yourself

Personal Health

Improve Your Posture and Relieve Back Pain at Work With This Amazon Best Seller

Personal Health

5 Ways to Stay Hydrated in the Office