Salesforce

Learn How to Better Grow Your Business By Becoming Salesforce-Certified

This 3-course bundle will prepare you to ace three top Salesforce certification exams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Better Grow Your Business By Becoming Salesforce-Certified
Image credit: Bruce Mars
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Salesforce is the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, providing comprehensive, custom sales and operations solutions to companies of all sizes. While Salesforce is extremely common in workplaces, knowing how to use it for more than basic tasks takes some training and knowledge, which is why many businesses pay people a pretty penny to customize flows, set up reports, and just generally make the platform work for their unique needs. If you want to learn more about Salesforce so you can become your office's Salesforce wizard, check out The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle.

This 3-course bundle includes 46 hours of training covering three crucial Salesforce certifications: Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Platform App Builder, and Tableau. Each course is focused around the classic Salesforce version, not the new Lightning release. You'll learn how to implement, configure, and manage Sales and Service Clouds, implement automation, security, user interfaces, and much more. From there, you'll discover how to build complete sales platforms using the Platform App Builder. Finally, you'll master the Tableau Desktop 10 data visualization and reporting tool. Before you know it, you'll be ready to sit each exam and pass on your first attempt.

It's worth noting that you'll need to get the Salesforce and Tableau software yourself, but you can easily jump into the training once you have the tools fired up.

Raise your earning potential by becoming Salesforce-certified. The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle is on sale for just $39.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Salesforce

Dreamforce 2018: Connectivity, Sustainability, Values

Salesforce

Salesforce to Buy Document-Editing Startup for Millions

Salesforce

Salesforce Warns of Potential Malware Attack