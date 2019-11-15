Learn How to Better Grow Your Business By Becoming Salesforce-Certified

This 3-course bundle will prepare you to ace three top Salesforce certification exams.

November 15, 2019 2 min read

Salesforce is the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, providing comprehensive, custom sales and operations solutions to companies of all sizes. While Salesforce is extremely common in workplaces, knowing how to use it for more than basic tasks takes some training and knowledge, which is why many businesses pay people a pretty penny to customize flows, set up reports, and just generally make the platform work for their unique needs. If you want to learn more about Salesforce so you can become your office's Salesforce wizard, check out The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle.

This 3-course bundle includes 46 hours of training covering three crucial Salesforce certifications: Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Platform App Builder, and Tableau. Each course is focused around the classic Salesforce version, not the new Lightning release. You'll learn how to implement, configure, and manage Sales and Service Clouds, implement automation, security, user interfaces, and much more. From there, you'll discover how to build complete sales platforms using the Platform App Builder. Finally, you'll master the Tableau Desktop 10 data visualization and reporting tool. Before you know it, you'll be ready to sit each exam and pass on your first attempt.

It's worth noting that you'll need to get the Salesforce and Tableau software yourself, but you can easily jump into the training once you have the tools fired up.

