Recover From Your Workouts Faster With This $100 Personal Massager

Get targeted muscle relief for 37 percent off.

November 20, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Presented by

It's important to exercise at least a few times a week to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to give yourself the energy you need to perform in life and around the office. But when you get a little older, the workouts tend to take a little longer to recover from, and you're a little more susceptible to injury. The Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager is a handheld, personal device that can help you recover faster and avoid those workout injuries.

Rather than pay for costly, repetitive massage treatments, this device gives you targeted, fast relief precisely where you need it. The Prosage takes deep tissue-trigger point massage to a whole new level by using vibration to reduce joint and muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and help you recover faster. Just use the gun for 30 seconds on each muscle group, choosing from three intensity levels depending on your needs. Before you know it, you'll start feeling the benefits. You can use it for two hours on a single charge if you're in real pain.

Take care of yourself with the Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager. Normally $149, you can save 37 percent off when you get it for $93 today with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Prices subject to change.