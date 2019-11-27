Adobe

Learn to Navigate Photoshop and the Entire Adobe Creative Cloud For Less Than $40

Get up to speed with the most important creative tools on the planet.
Anyone who works or wants to work in a creative industry needs to know how to use the popular tools included in the Adobe Creative Cloud. But these tools aren't restricted to just creatives. Marketing professionals and entrepreneurs alike can benefit from tools like Photoshop and InDesign. From producing marketing videos to creating ads or touching up photos, Adobe CC provides solutions for practically any business or artistic design need.

Unfortunately, it's not as simple as buying the software. There's a significant learning curve for each of the programs. If you're looking to learn Adobe CC for business or pleasure, check out The Complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle to get started

This nine-course, 64-hour bundle packs all the training you need to master the Creative Cloud on your own time. Here's what you'll learn:

Learn Adobe Lightroom

One of the most popular photo touchup and image organization programs, Lightroom is a fantastic entry-level tool that anyone will be able to use and use often. Through two courses, you'll learn to do touch-ups in real time and even study landscape photography in its entirety.

Learn Adobe Photoshop

We wouldn't be going out on a limb to say this is likely why you are here. This versatile and extremely popular program is industry standard for not only retouching photos, but creating marketing assets and digital graphics across the board. The bundle covers adjustment layers, blending modes, and masks so you can start navigating Photoshop like a pro.

Learn Adobe Premiere Pro + After Effects

Go beyond still imagery and dive into the world of video with multiple courses on Premiere Pro and After Effects. You'll learn to create and edit vlogs, improve your video with motion effects, and edit video with ease.

This only begins to scratch the surface on what this bundle has to offer. Sold separately, these courses would run you $1,800 but you can get them bundled together for just $38.97 today.

