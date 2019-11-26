News and Trends

Papa John's Ex-CEO Says He Ate More Than 40 Pizzas in 30 Days and That 'The Day of Reckoning Will Come'

Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter slammed the pizza chain he founded in an interview with local news.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Papa John's Ex-CEO Says He Ate More Than 40 Pizzas in 30 Days and That 'The Day of Reckoning Will Come'
Image credit: WDRB News
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Papa John's former CEO slammed the pizza chain he founded in an interview with local news. 

"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days," John Schnatter told WDRB News in an interview this week. "And it's not the same pizza. It's not the same product. It just doesn't tastes as good." 

Schnatter resigned as Papa John's chairman in 2018, after admitting to using the n-word during a company conference call earlier that year. The Papa John's founder stepped down as CEO in December 2017, following backlash for his criticism of players kneeling during the NFL national anthem to protest against police brutality. 

In the WDRB News interview, Schnatter said his ousting was a "farce." He slammed Papa John's new leadership, including Steve Ritchie, who replaced him as CEO, and Papa John's board members Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro. Schnatter said that Kirtley and Shapiro "should be in jail." 

"They stole the company, and now they've destroyed the company," Schnatter said.

Related: How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa John's

Schnatter told WDRB News that he believes the truth about his termination has yet to emerge. 

"The day of reckoning will come," Schnatter said. 

Papa John's did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. 

The interview went viral after writer Timothy Burke tweeted a clip in which Schnatter's voice appears to be slowed down from WDRB's original interview.

"papa john has f---ing HAD IT," tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Uber Just Lost Its License to Operate in London Thanks to Fraudulent Drivers

News and Trends

How to End the Nastiness Epidemic That's Plaguing Customer Service

News and Trends

Tesla Unveils Its Cybertruck (and Smashes Its Windows in the Process)