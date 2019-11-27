Dealing With Recurring Tasks? This Highly-Reviewed App Is a Manager's Best Friend.

Spend less time managing, and more time scaling.

November 27, 2019 1 min read

When you're running a business, keeping on top of your own schedule is hard enough. Managing an entire team, their goals, and their everyday tasks can be downright exhausting. Sure, you can hire and designate team leads but when you're running a lean operation, that's not always cost-effective. Especially when you can smooth all of your management responsibilities with a solution like Process Street.

This simple software is the user-friendly way to manage recurring workflows for your team. In one central hub, you can keep track of all of your team's process documents and track your business's progress towards stated goals. By creating process templates, running recurring checklists, and assigning and tracking tasks through a one-screen dashboard, you can maximize your business's efficiency without wasting time micromanaging. From checklist customization to streamlining approvals, Process Street simplifies the entire flow of your product or sales lifecycles to add transparency and help you scale faster.

Find out why Process Street has received rave reviews on Capterra. A two-year subscription to their Business Pro Plan is 95 percent off $600 at just $29 now. A five-year subscription is 96 percent off $1,500 at just $59.