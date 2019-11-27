Scaling

Dealing With Recurring Tasks? This Highly-Reviewed App Is a Manager's Best Friend.

Spend less time managing, and more time scaling.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dealing With Recurring Tasks? This Highly-Reviewed App Is a Manager's Best Friend.
Image credit: jeshoots
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, keeping on top of your own schedule is hard enough. Managing an entire team, their goals, and their everyday tasks can be downright exhausting. Sure, you can hire and designate team leads but when you're running a lean operation, that's not always cost-effective. Especially when you can smooth all of your management responsibilities with a solution like Process Street.

This simple software is the user-friendly way to manage recurring workflows for your team. In one central hub, you can keep track of all of your team's process documents and track your business's progress towards stated goals. By creating process templates, running recurring checklists, and assigning and tracking tasks through a one-screen dashboard, you can maximize your business's efficiency without wasting time micromanaging. From checklist customization to streamlining approvals, Process Street simplifies the entire flow of your product or sales lifecycles to add transparency and help you scale faster.

Find out why Process Street has received rave reviews on Capterra. A two-year subscription to their Business Pro Plan is 95 percent off $600 at just $29 now. A five-year subscription is 96 percent off $1,500 at just $59.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Scaling

This Course Will Help You Scale Your Business Assets to Your Advantage

Scaling

How This Entrepreneur Scaled a Summer Camp Funnel to 7 Figures

Scaling

The 5 Biggest Bottlenecks That Will Keep Your Startup From Growing