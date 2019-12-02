Apple

Score 'Parallels Desktop' and 12 More Essential Mac Apps Today During This Limited-Time Sale

Jump on the Mac app bundle before it's gone.
Score 'Parallels Desktop' and 12 More Essential Mac Apps Today During This Limited-Time Sale
The standard-issue apps on your Mac are fine, but they won't let you really get the most out of your computer. If you want to reach new heights with your productivity and organization, you need some third-party software. However, most top apps cost money. That's why you buy them bundled, like in The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle.

This bundle includes 13 top apps, some of which are award-winners, all for just $59.99 ($36 with code CMSAVE40). Check out what you'll get:

  • Parallels Desktop 15: This top-15 grossing app in the App Store allows you to run thousands of Windows apps on your Mac desktop.
  • PDF Expert: This Apple Editors' Choice Award Winner makes working with PDFs a completely seamlessly process, allowing you to edit, search, and much more.
  • Aurora HDR 2019: This Best of Mac Award Winner is the top HDR photo editing and processing software on the market.
  • iMazing 2: Transfer all of your data between all of your Apple devices effortlessly.
  • xMind 8 Pro: This mind-mapping app is trusted by millions to help them flesh out ideas.
  • Banktivity 7: Save more money and pay off your debt with this award-winning tool.
  • NetSpot Pro: Optimize your home Wi-Fi by identifying dead zones and the strongest Wi-Fi areas.
  • Windscribe VPN Pro: Browse more safely and faster with this top VPN.
  • Live Home 3D Pro: Make any household project simpler with this TopTenReviews Gold Award Winner.
  • TextExpander: Save time and keystrokes with ingenious macros.
  • RapidWeaver 8: Build a website without any technical expertise, in a fraction of the time.
  • Disk Drill PRO: Protect yourself from a system crash with this data recovery program.
  • DeltaWalker Pro: Synch your files and folders to better identify duplicates and save space.

Sold separately, these apps would cost over $1,200, but you can get them bundled together in The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle for just $36 today when you use the code CMSAVE40 at checkout.

