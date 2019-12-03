Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Spending Soars to Record-High $9.2 Billion Online, With a Whopping $3 Billion Spent via Smartphones

Now, 2019's Cyber Monday is the biggest online spending day in US history.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cyber Monday Spending Soars to Record-High $9.2 Billion Online, With a Whopping $3 Billion Spent via Smartphones
Image credit: Reuters via BI
Cyber Monday sales soared to $9.4 billion this year.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Online spending on Cyber Monday in the US soared nearly 17 percent year-over-year to $9.2 billion, with shoppers spending about $11 million a minute during peak hours, according to preliminary data from Adobe Analytics.

A whopping $3 billion of Cyber Monday's online sales were completed through a smartphone, which represents a 46 percent increase over last year's smartphone-based purchases.

The spending totals make Cyber Monday 2019 the biggest online spending day in US history. Black Friday's online sales, by comparison, totaled $7.4 billion, according to Adobe. Online sales also totaled $7.4 billion on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday.

Related: Holiday Shopping Is Here, and Mostly on Our Mobile Devices

"Retailers unlocked sales earlier to combat a shorter shopping season, while continuing to drive up promotion of the big branded days including Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said John Copeland, the head of marketing and consumer insights at Adobe. "Consumers capitalized on deals and ramped up spending, especially on smartphones, where activity increased on days when shoppers were snowed or rained in."

Top sellers on Cyber Monday included "Frozen 2" toys, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Nerf products, "Madden 20," the Nintendo Switch, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," Samsung TVs, the Fire TV, Airpods and air fryers, Adobe said.

Since December 1st, the holiday season overall has generated $72.1 billion online, representing growth of more than 16 percent.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cyber Monday

10 Cyber Monday Deals That You Need to Check Out (That Aren't Laptops or Smartwatches)

Innovation Now

10 Cyber Monday Deals for Everyone on Your Gift List, on Sale Early

Cyber Monday

Top Amazon Deals That are Sure to Come Back This Cyber Monday