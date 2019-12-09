Make Screencasting for Demos and Meetings a Dream with HyperCam 5

This low-cost, easy-to-use software lets you record screen actions, video, and sound being played back on PC or webcam.

December 9, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you work remotely or you operate a web-based side hustle, it's smart to have a screencasting tool on hand. You never know when you may need to share detailed instructions with others by using your screen in a conference. When you need to show your screen, HyperCam 5 is a great bet.

This low-cost, easy-to-use screencasting and editing software lets you record screen actions, video, and sound being played back on PC or webcam and save it all on your machine. That way, you can delineate exactly how you've performed a task on your computer and can share it quickly with others. Alternatively, you can broadcast directly to Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook if you have a captive audience. (For instance, if you're a professional gamer or a coding instructor.) HyperCam 5 captures cursor movements, menu selections, windows, and everything else that happens on the screen. You can even annotate recorded videos with text and trim them down in post-production so you only share the good bits.

