Convert Your Old Headphones into Wireless Ones With This Amplifier

Before you invest in a new set of headphones, try this trick first.
If you're an audiophile, you have high expectations for your wired headphones. You want to experience your music the way it was meant to be experienced and, frankly, not all headphones are up to the task. Feel like your headphones are losing a step? Before you go out and buy a new pair, give the amplify Hi-Fi Wireless Headphone Amplifier a try.

This ingenious device features a Bluetooth audio chipset and support for most current Bluetooth audio codecs to turn your wired headphones into a crisply streaming set of wireless ones. Not only that but the amplifier supports Qualcomm®aptX™ HD to deliver outstanding 48KHz/24-bit audio and has been engineered to improve the signal-to-noise ratio, thereby reducing background noise. It's like adding noise-cancellation to your headphones while turning them into a completely wireless set. You can even make calls and remotely control your music using the amplifier.

With a 12-hour battery, the amplifier ensures you have your music with you wirelessly all day. Usually $89, the amplify Hi-Fi Wireless Headphone Amplifier is 20 percent off at just $71 today. Get it in white or black.

