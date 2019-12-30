This Wall-to-Wall Digital Marketing Training is Only $39 Today

It's a comprehensive digital marketing education that every online business owner should have in 2020.

December 30, 2019 2 min read

Digital marketing is an essential component of any business in the 21st-century. More and more people are spending money online, and being able to make your products and services stand out in a supersaturated online marketplace can make a significant impact on your bottom line. That's why companies invest heavily in digital marketers, people who specialize in marketing online. Whether you'd like to start your own freelance business or rise up the ranks at your current company, The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle can help.

This 12-course bundle covers digital marketing from all angles. You'll learn how to promote products and services through social media channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, and even Reddit. You'll get crash courses in Google Ads and Google Analytics so you can leverage the world's largest search engine as an advertising tool and track how all of your efforts are doing. There are also courses on SEO so you can better leverage Google and even use SEO to make your products stand out specifically on Amazon. In the YouTube marketing and videography courses, you'll get an introduction to building and promoting a profitable YouTube channel from scratch. Finally, you'll learn how to build an email marketing campaign through Mailchimp.

It's a comprehensive digital marketing education that every online business owner should have in 2020. The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle is on sale today for just $39. For a limited time, get an extra 20 percent off with promo code "20SAVE20" at checkout.