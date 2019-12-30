Digital Marketing

This Wall-to-Wall Digital Marketing Training is Only $39 Today

It's a comprehensive digital marketing education that every online business owner should have in 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Wall-to-Wall Digital Marketing Training is Only $39 Today
Image credit: Eaters Collective
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Digital marketing is an essential component of any business in the 21st-century. More and more people are spending money online, and being able to make your products and services stand out in a supersaturated online marketplace can make a significant impact on your bottom line. That's why companies invest heavily in digital marketers, people who specialize in marketing online. Whether you'd like to start your own freelance business or rise up the ranks at your current company, The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle can help.

This 12-course bundle covers digital marketing from all angles. You'll learn how to promote products and services through social media channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, and even Reddit. You'll get crash courses in Google Ads and Google Analytics so you can leverage the world's largest search engine as an advertising tool and track how all of your efforts are doing. There are also courses on SEO so you can better leverage Google and even use SEO to make your products stand out specifically on Amazon. In the YouTube marketing and videography courses, you'll get an introduction to building and promoting a profitable YouTube channel from scratch. Finally, you'll learn how to build an email marketing campaign through Mailchimp.

It's a comprehensive digital marketing education that every online business owner should have in 2020. The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle is on sale today for just $39. For a limited time, get an extra 20 percent off with promo code "20SAVE20" at checkout. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Marketing

Learn How to Leverage Top Online Marketing Channels in Less Than Eight Hours

Digital Marketing

5 Digital Marketing Tips for the Legal Niche From a Lawyer

Digital Marketing

This Efficient Marketing Tool Helps You Create Viral Campaigns Fast