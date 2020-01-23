The Right Business App Can Save You Time. Buying It on AppSumo Can Save You Money.

AppSumo offers deals on high-tech business software that can make your life much easier.

As any entrepreneur will tell you, building a business from the ground up is not easy. If you want sustained growth, you’ve got to build a brand, establish a web and social media presence, cultivate a following, and generate leads. Not to mention the fact that you have to find a way to reach your target audience, sustain engagement, convert your leads into sales, and manage effective ad campaigns. And all that is on top of the nuts and bolts issues of your specific industry. It can all seem pretty overwhelming. But luckily, using the right business app will provide invaluable help with streamlining these tasks, resulting in a smarter, more efficient company. Of course, quality business software isn't cheap. But thanks to AppSumo, you can get all the tools your business needs without busting your budget.

AppSumo is a daily deals website for cutting edge business software. They find and partner with innovative tech companies to offer incredible deals on 21st century business tools, helping entrepreneurs maximize productivity while potentially saving thousands of dollars.

Whether you’re a small business owner, content creator, social media manager, marketing manager, sales representative, or growth hacker, the right business app can drastically improve both productivity and profitability. So check out some of the great deals on the ingenious software solutions AppSumo currently has to offer, and take your business to the next level.

If you’re a content creator, email marketing is a very effective way to convert fans into customers and keep them up to date on your videos, blogs, and podcasts. Unfortunately it can also be expensive and time consuming. That’s why you need SendFox.

SendFox is an email marketing tool designed specifically for content creators. It lets you create gorgeous customized emails, which you can send manually or schedule for a later date. You can even fully automate the entire process thanks SendFox’s advanced analytics feature. After you create specific templates, SendFox can send customized emails every time you publish new content, or every time a contact performs a specified number of clicks or opens .

Don’t have a subscriber base yet? No problem. SendFox can help you built it. The app lets you create landing pages with built-in subscriber forms. Just put the links in your social media bios, and then sit back and watch your contact list grow.

SendFox normally starts at $240. But right now you can get it for as low as $49 on AppSumo.

Meet Stackby, the new way to create, customize, and automate your team’s workflows. The app combines the best of spreadsheets, databases, and business APIs in a single platform, allowing you to customize information with more than 25 unique column types. The results can be viewed in multiple layouts — including Grid, Kanban, Calendar, and Forms. You can also sync data automatically by linking columns to third-party apps and keep projects refreshed and up-to-date at all times. It's the perfect tool for marketers, agencies, and small businesses that need a better way to plan, organize, and manage their team's work.

Stackby normally starts at $432. But right now you can get it for as low as $59 on AppSumo.

These days, simply promoting your business on social media is not enough. If you want to generate clicks and convert them into actual sales, your posts need social media links with short URLs and stylish eye-catching graphics. And the best way to create such posts is with an amazing new app called Switchy.

Switchy helps you shorten links and customize their appearance for specific platforms. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Switchy lets you add UTM codes and retargeting pixels to your links, which lets you track users’ engagement with your posts and create ads just for them on social media and Google Ads. If all that sounds kinda complicated, don’t worry. Switchy gives you step-by-step instructions, so you’ll be marketing like a pro in no time.

Switchy normally starts at $2400. But right now you can get it for as low as $39 on AppSumo.

Want professional quality graphics without actually paying a professional to create them? Make them yourself with RelayThat.

RelayThat helps you easily create stunning graphics and instantly remix and resize them for banners, ads, and social media. Drag and drop your brand assets (logos, images, colors), or use the powerful “Magic Import” tool to instantly import them from your website. Then choose from thousands of templates, color pallets, and font pairings to create slick graphics that look custom-designed.

Don’t have brand assets? No problem. Just dip into RelayThat’s library of over 3 million copyright-free images and icons. Whatever your design needs, RelayThat has your back.

RelayThat normally starts at $1200. But right now you can get it for as low as $49 on AppSumo.