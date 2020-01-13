Productivity

This Chrome Extension Can Help Eliminate Ads and Other Browsing Distractions

Improve your browsing experience and read only what you want with Reader Mode Pro.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Sure, you work in business, which means you probably depend on internet ads to a certain extent. But do you really want to deal with them all the time? Of course not!

Ads, unnecessary images, and aggressive links distract from the experience of actually reading an article or enjoying a website. You know the tricks that web marketers pull, so get around them with Reader Mode Pro.

This Chrome extension minimizes distractions so you can focus on what you actually want to read and look at. It removes clutter, ads, and other distractions to keep a web page's primary content the main focus. You can design your own theme and customize the reader look to your liking, highlight and take notes on important text, and even translate text into any language using the Google Translate tool. Have trouble reading large chunks of text? The integrated dyslexia support helps you read articles at your own pace and mitigates reading difficulties for dyslexic people.

Find out why Reader Mode Pro was a top product of the day on Product Hunt and still retains more than 700 upvotes. Right now, you can get the extension for 60 percent off $25 at just $9.99.

