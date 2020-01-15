Physical Fitness

This Massager Can Help You Stay Committed to Your Workout Resolution

Get deep, targeted relief whenever you need.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Massager Can Help You Stay Committed to Your Workout Resolution
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's January, which means you're very likely rededicating yourself to a workout routine. However, as we get older, that's easier said than done. Tough workouts can lead to the kind of muscle soreness and aches that make you want to avoid the gym entirely. Give your body a little help with the Evertone™ Prosage Thermo.

This handheld massage gun delivers deep muscle relief by combining percussion therapy and Theralite heating. With up to 3,200 percussions per minute, this massager works to soften stiff muscles, break down aches, and activate blood flow to accelerate your recovery so you can get back to the gym faster and feeling better than before. The three intensity levels and five unique massage heads give you complete control over the relief and relaxation you require. Whether you're looking to warm up and activate the muscles before a workout with the Theralite heating or combat post-workout lactic acid build-up and pain, the Prosage Thermo has you covered.

Get back in the gym and keep going back. The Evertone™ Prosage Thermo retails for $199.99 but you can save 25 percent off when you get it for $149.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Physical Fitness

Get a Full-Body Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym

Physical Fitness

Get a Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym

Physical Fitness

This Innovative $100 Massager Can Help You Bounce Back From Workouts Faster