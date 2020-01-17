Growth Hacking

Scale a Business Online with These Growth Hacking Strategies

From Facebook Ads to SEO, this course covers it all.
Image credit: John Schnobrich
Contributor
2 min read
For businesses, it's imperative to stand out online. Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to market your products and reach new audiences, as long as you know what you're doing. That's why companies employ SEO experts and growth hackers who know how to leverage web-based tools to bring in new business (and retain existing customers) through cost-effective methods. If you want to join their ranks, check out The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle.

This 7-course, 44-hour bundle covers everything you need to build a solid foundation in growth hacking that you can use to score a high-paying position at a company, or start your own consulting career. You'll learn how to manage a Facebook Business page and drive traffic to your goods and services through Facebook Ads, as well as how to create viral campaigns on multiple social networks. Beyond social, you'll learn SEO tips to make your content stand out in Google search and branding strategies to attract new and better business.

Before you know it, you'll be ready to scale a business online. Sold separately, these courses would cost over $1,200 but you can get The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle today for just $25.

