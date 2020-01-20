Technology

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says TikTok Could Be Bigger Than Instagram

He says it's because TikTok focuses on talent, not likes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says TikTok Could Be Bigger Than Instagram
Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch via BI
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

CEO and founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel thinks short-form video app TikTok has the potential to dethrone Instagram in terms of popularity.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Digital Life Design (DLD) Conference in Munich on Sunday, Spiegel responded to a question from an audience member about his opinion on TikTok.

"I should say I love TikTok, I'm a big fan," replied Spiegel. He elaborated that traditional social media revolves around status. "Social media in its original construct is really about status, representing who you are, showing people that you're cool, getting likes and comments, those sorts of things," he said.

Related: 9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

By contrast, Spiegel said users show off talent rather than social status on TikTok. "People who have spent a couple hours learning a new dance or think about a funny new creative way to tell a story, and they're really making media to entertain other people," he said.

Spiegel was specifically asked whether TikTok could grow faster and bigger than Instagram. "I think it's certainly possible because this talent-based content is often more interesting than status-based content," Spiegel responded.

Facebook-owned Instagram has been making a public effort to make its platform less conducive to social posturing, with CEO Adam Mosseri deciding to remove public-facing like-counts.

Related: In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

TikTok's download count is closing the gap on Instagram, overtaking Instagram on the list of most-downloaded social media apps for 2019. Meanwhile Instagram's growth slowed to single-digits for the first time in 2019.

Instagram and TikTok still appear to be neck and neck in terms of monthly active users, with both boasting around 1 billion. Snap doesn't release monthly active users for Snapchat, but boasted 210 million daily active users towards the end of 2019.

Facebook has also made a conscious effort to mimic some of TikTok's success. In November last year it started testing an in-app feature for Instagram called "Reels" that bore an extremely close resemblance to TikTok, and in 2018 launched a standalone app called "Lasso."

Related: 5 Facts About Evan Spiegel, Snapchat's Often Controversial Co-Founder

Spiegel is no stranger to having his own app's features aped by Facebook. Snapchat's "Stories" feature was widely adopted by Facebook into its main app, Instagram, and WhatsApp, where the feature garnered twice as many users as on Snapchat.

Spiegel addressed the issue of Facebook copying Snapchat at DLD, but brushed it off as an inevitability. "We don't see copying as a limitation on the growth of our business," he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Elon Musk Expect's SpaceX's First Crewed Mission Between April and June

Technology

4 Ways Tech Can Improve Your Investment Strategy

Technology

Fitbit Quietly Enables Blood Oxygen Tracking on Its Wearables