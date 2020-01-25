Graphic Design

Learn Adobe Illustrator and Get Started With Graphic Design

Get familiar with the world's leading vector graphics program.
Learn Adobe Illustrator and Get Started With Graphic Design
Image credit: Tranmautritam
Contributor
2 min read
From print and video ads to presentations and pitch decks, graphic designers have their hands in a huge array of projects in an organization. While some companies keep a design team in-house, many bring on contractors to handle their design needs. Either way, graphic designers enjoy flexible, lucrative careers that come with constant creative challenges. Sound intriguing? The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle can teach you the tools you need to know to get started, and it's on sale for under $40 today.

This six-course, 34-hour bundle takes you on a comprehensive journey into one of the world's leading design platforms, Adobe Illustrator. You'll get a crash course in the basics, understanding the nuts and bolts behind Illustrator's vector editing abilities, while learning how to use the core tools.

From there, you'll learn how to apply your skills to build user interfaces on web pages and complete real-world projects like flyers and static ads. With that hands-on training, you'll be able to create actual projects that you can include in a portfolio and send to recruiters.

Finally, in the advanced course, you'll learn how to streamline your productivity and workflow and complete complex projects from scratch.

Ready to design your way to a brand new career? Normally $284, The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

