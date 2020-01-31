Payroll

A Payroll Service Made for Small Businesses to Love

Say hello to Gusto, which helps take the pain out of payroll.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Payroll Service Made for Small Businesses to Love
Image credit: Gusto
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Payroll isn’t easy. One-third of small businesses are penalized by the IRS for payroll errors. Those penalties can be extremely costly for a small business, so why risk them at all? Today, there are tech solutions for practically everything, including payroll.

Gusto is one of the best on the market, making payroll intuitive and accessible for small businesses, ensuring you don’t risk payroll penalties and your staff stays happy. Gusto goes above and beyond, simplifying onboarding, paying, insuring, and supporting your team through one unified hub. You can send branded offer letters, get paperwork signatures, and store onboarding documents in an organized way. You can discover the right medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and more plans for your company and simplify enrollment. And, of course, Gusto makes payroll an absolute breeze.

With just a few clicks, you can calculate and file your local, state, and federal payroll taxes automatically. It also integrates with your accounting software and gives your employees access to paystubs, W-2s, benefits plans, and more — even after they’ve left the company. As everything syncs automatically, everything stays up to date, making life easier on everyone.

Gusto is also one of the most affordable options on the market. After a one-month free trial, it costs only $39/month, plus $6 per month per employee. Start your trial today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Payroll

Entrepreneurs Find Hiring a Payroll Service Brings Perks

Payroll

Take Your Payroll from Worst to First in 4 Easy Steps

Finance

The 12 Tax Days of Christmas