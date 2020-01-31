A Payroll Service Made for Small Businesses to Love

Say hello to Gusto, which helps take the pain out of payroll.

January 31, 2020 2 min read

Payroll isn’t easy. One-third of small businesses are penalized by the IRS for payroll errors. Those penalties can be extremely costly for a small business, so why risk them at all? Today, there are tech solutions for practically everything, including payroll.

Gusto is one of the best on the market, making payroll intuitive and accessible for small businesses, ensuring you don’t risk payroll penalties and your staff stays happy. Gusto goes above and beyond, simplifying onboarding, paying, insuring, and supporting your team through one unified hub. You can send branded offer letters, get paperwork signatures, and store onboarding documents in an organized way. You can discover the right medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and more plans for your company and simplify enrollment. And, of course, Gusto makes payroll an absolute breeze.

With just a few clicks, you can calculate and file your local, state, and federal payroll taxes automatically. It also integrates with your accounting software and gives your employees access to paystubs, W-2s, benefits plans, and more — even after they’ve left the company. As everything syncs automatically, everything stays up to date, making life easier on everyone.

Gusto is also one of the most affordable options on the market. After a one-month free trial, it costs only $39/month, plus $6 per month per employee. Start your trial today.