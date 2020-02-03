This Search Engine is Specially Designed to Help You Write More Clearly

Don't let anything get lost in translation.

February 3, 2020 2 min read

Language is important, especially in the world of business where a misunderstood phrase could literally cost you money. If you've ever asked yourself, "Is this sentence correct?" or "Is this translation right?" then Ludwig Sentence Search Engine is for you.

Ludwig Sentence Search Engine is just what it sounds like, a search engine that is designed to help you write in better English by giving you contextualized examples from reliable sources. Type in a sentence you're unsure about, and Ludwig helps you find and compare your writing with examples from scientific journals to newspapers and everything in between.

The database includes more than 200 million English sentences, helping you save time and enhance clarity in your writing. Ludwig also provides definitions, synonyms, and examples to help you improve your vocabulary and write more intentionally. That way, nothing will be lost in translation, and your clients and partners will know exactly what you're asking or telling.

Ludwig is trusted by institutions such as MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford, and can make a great addition to your technology repertoire, as well. A lifetime subscription to Ludwig Sentence Search Engine is normally $299 but you can save 60% when you buy it for just $119 today.