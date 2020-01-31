Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram to Limit Coronavirus Misinformation

False information will be flagged and its reach limited while harmful posts spreading disinformation about cures and prevention methods will be removed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Facebook and Instagram to Limit Coronavirus Misinformation
Image credit: via PCMag
Contributing Editor PC Mag UK
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Facebook and Instagram will start removing false information and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus from their social networks.

The coronavirus, which as Wired reports has infected over 9,700 people in mainland China and almost 100 people in 18 other countries, originated from a Wuhan seafood market where wild animals are traded illegally. There, the virus made the jump from animals to humans. Symptoms of the illness are mild - headaches, coughs, and fevers - but can be as serious as respiratory tract illnesses such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

In a blog post, Facebook said that it's focusing on claims designed to discourage treatment, which includes fake cures and prevention methods. When false content is found by Facebook's third-party fact-checkers, the company will "limit its spread," and a notification would be sent to those who had already shared or were trying to share the content with a link to the fact-checked information.

With regards to some content, such as someone posting that "drinking bleach cures the coronavirus," the information is removed as well as "block[ing] or restrict[ing] hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram." Facebook will also be promoting "relevant and up-to-date information" with posts on the top of Facebook's News Feed based on guidance provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

When people use the search function on Facebook, or hit a related hashtag on Instagram, they'll be met with an "educational pop-up with credible information" based on data from global health organizations and local health authorities.

This decision sits in contrast to Facebook's approach to political misinformation and disinformation on its platform, where the company gave permission for politicans to spread and promote incorrect information ahead of Britain's recent General Election and the upcoming Presidential Election.

The coronavirus has also been used by hackers to encourage users to download malware. Under the guise of emailing information about the virus' spread, with a Microsoft Word document attached, users opening the file would unintentionally download the Emotet malware. The malware is able to steal sensitive information from your machine, as well as linking to other ransomware.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

Here's What Employees Want From Their Leaders

Leadership

I've Had to Fire Hundreds of People. Here Are 5 Lessons I've Learned.

Success Strategies

15 Success Secrets From Female Founders With $1 Billion Companies