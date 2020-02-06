Apple

Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple

He's mostly a figurehead at this point, but Wozniak says he's the 'only person who received a paycheck every week since we started the company.'
Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple
Image credit: Nordic Business Forum via BI
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Steve Wozniak is still an employee at Apple, and his paycheck is about $50 per week after savings and taxes, the Apple cofounder said in an interview with Guy Kawasaki. 

"I'm still an Apple employee — the only person who's received a paycheck every week since we started the company," Wozniak said in a podcast interview released on Wednesday and covered by 9to5Mac. After savings and taxes, Wozniak said he gets "$50 a week or something into my bank account." 

Wozniak said that while the amount is small, he has stayed on the payroll at Apple "out of loyalty." 

"What could I do that's more important in my life?" Wozniak said. "Nobody's gonna fire me, and I really do have strong feelings always for Apple." 

Wozniak, who has made comments about the tech industry like calling for people to ditch Facebook, said that while Apple could ask him to be more involved, he enjoys his freedom to speak freely without being associated with Apple's day-to-day operations. 

"The thing is I really can't be inside operations because I'm just too outspoken and honest, and I don't want to give that up," he said.

Listen to Wozniak's full interview over on Apple Podcasts.

