This Budgeting App Makes Your Personal Finances Simple

March 14, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you're constantly looking at the big picture. But when you spend so much time looking at your business's future, it's easy to overlook your personal financial future. Separating your personal and professional finances is key to running a business, but as revenues grow, it's easy to get confused. Wallet makes it easier to stay on top of all of your personal financial goals and keep tabs on your money.

This personal finance app surfaces all of your personal financial accounts in one place so you can understand your financial situation in a glance. While you may have spreadsheets and accounting software for your business, Wallet allows you to focus on money that is strictly yours, not your business's. Wallet lets you set up budgets and track your expenses in real-time so you can see the progress you're making towards savings goals. Whether you're saving for taking a vacation in a month or to send a kid to college in ten years, Wallet helps you set up practical budgets and assists you on your way to meeting those goals. Best of all, Wallet doesn't mine or sell your data so your financial situation remains completely private.

Wallet has received a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.5 on the App Store on more than 100,000 ratings. Today, you can save 20 percent off the list price and get a lifetime subscription for $34.99.