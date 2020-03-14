Personal Finance

This Budgeting App Makes Your Personal Finances Simple

Save more and meet your financial goals with help from Wallet.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Budgeting App Makes Your Personal Finances Simple
Image credit: Jonas Leupe
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you're constantly looking at the big picture. But when you spend so much time looking at your business's future, it's easy to overlook your personal financial future. Separating your personal and professional finances is key to running a business, but as revenues grow, it's easy to get confused. Wallet makes it easier to stay on top of all of your personal financial goals and keep tabs on your money.

This personal finance app surfaces all of your personal financial accounts in one place so you can understand your financial situation in a glance. While you may have spreadsheets and accounting software for your business, Wallet allows you to focus on money that is strictly yours, not your business's. Wallet lets you set up budgets and track your expenses in real-time so you can see the progress you're making towards savings goals. Whether you're saving for taking a vacation in a month or to send a kid to college in ten years, Wallet helps you set up practical budgets and assists you on your way to meeting those goals. Best of all, Wallet doesn't mine or sell your data so your financial situation remains completely private.

Wallet has received a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.5 on the App Store on more than 100,000 ratings. Today, you can save 20 percent off the list price and get a lifetime subscription for $34.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Finance

8 Ways to Set Yourself Up For Financial Freedom in Your 20s

Personal Finance

Want to Stay on Top of Your Personal Finances in 2020? This App Can Help.

Personal Finance

Budget, Save, and Plan Your Financial Future With Toshl