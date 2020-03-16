Webinars

Emergency Webinar: Weathering the Storm as a Small Business Owner

Join us as we answer the myriad of questions and concerns complicating everyday business during this historic pandemic.
Image credit: Mark J. Kohler
VIP Contributor
Author, Attorney and CPA
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During this historical pandemic facing small business owners, there are a myriad of questions and concerns complicating everyday business. Whether you operate with your customers face-to-face or online, how do you lessen the impact and even thrive if possible? We’ll cover the following and more during this powerful Webinar centered around YOU…the Small Business Owner!!

Hosted by Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom."

Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- IRS Update on any deadline extensions
- Status for SBA Loans for affected businesses
- Handling cash flow demands with decreased sales
- Disease Prevention Policies in the office without getting sued and keeping the doors opened
- Asset preservation
- Tax deductions unique to this situation
- Moving employees to home based stations

