Crisis Management

A Healthy and Productive Guide to Virtual Meetings

We need to embrace change and rethink virtual meetings. Here's how to promote a positive remote culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Healthy and Productive Guide to Virtual Meetings
Image credit: BRO Vector | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, JotForm
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“Become a student of change. It is the only thing that will remain constant.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo, American author

How can leaders adapt to a rapidly changing environment?

According to D'Angelo, we should learn to embrace the turning of the tide. And there’s perhaps no better example of this than the present.

In the coming years, the business world will no doubt be affected by continued periods of crisis that will make remote/virtual work part of our daily lives.

The scale and scope of organizations asking employees to work from home so quickly is unprecedented, writes Harvard professor of business administration, Tsedal Neeley. “It’s not that people are going to permanently adopt this new format of work, but this experience will expand everyone’s capacity.” 

Still, when in-person meetings with teams are likely to be canceled for days or weeks at a time, how do you adjust? “These days it’s hard to get people to pay attention in any meeting, but when people aren’t in the same room, it can be especially difficult,” co-authors Justin Hale and Joseph Grenny write in a story for Harvard Business Review.

“And it’s particularly annoying when you make a nine-minute argument, pause for an expected reaction, and get: ‘I’m not sure I followed you,’ which might as well mean: ‘I was grabbing a cup of tea and didn’t realize I would be called on’.”

I think we can all agree that virtual meetings are no walk in the park. I, for one, am someone who thrives on face-to-face interaction. I hold walking meetings and demo days where my team is encouraged to share their thoughts, discuss ideas and decompress. It’s a working arrangement that’s proven effective over the 14 years I’ve spent growing my business, JotForm.

Since founding my company, we’ve done away with unnecessary status update meetings and focused instead on innovation and problem-solving. What isn’t working? I often ask, and then work my way backward to the answer.

It’s important for me to always be questioning how to improve — how to hack away at the inessential.

But I believe part of our success is rooted in our ability to embrace change and evolve with our circumstances. While there’s no way of replicating the level of social engagement in live interactions — we can still make the best out of our virtual meetings by planning ahead and encouraging a positive remote culture.

Related: How Can You Better Engage Your Remote Workers? 6 Ways.

A healthy and productive guide to virtual meetings

Virtual meetings will be part of life for every leader at some point or another. And as D'Angelo expressed, we’d be wise to approach these interactions strategically. I’ve learned a few tricks from my own experience and research that have proved helpful to us at JotForm, and that I hope will work for you.

1. Set ground rules.

Firmly and politely let your team know that they need to turn off their phones and refrain from checking emails while videoconferencing. Studies have found that while most people think they can multitask, they really can’t. Doing more than one task at a time takes a toll on productivity.

But more than that, devices are especially distracting to others. This is true of both live and virtual meetings. If someone is presenting or sharing an idea with the group, it can feel particularly disrespectful to see someone looking down or seeming distracted.

2. Connect first.

Without a doubt, one of my favorite things about building a business has been creating a culture that allows people to bring their best selves to work.

You want to strengthen these ties when working remotely, and you do this by using the first few minutes of your videoconference to check in on everyone. Ask how everyone is doing, and be thoughtful about it. Research shows that loneliness is one of the biggest struggles of working remotely, so encouraging positive communication is critical for ensuring a productive meeting.

Related: Why Working From Home Is Beneficial for the Employer and Employee

3. Make it engaging.

It’s hard enough to demand attention when you’re giving a long, passive lecture in person. Now imagine that on a screen. Can you really blame people for dozing off mid-sentence?

That’s why it’s crucial to captivate people in the first 60 seconds. Personally, I’m a big fan of starting out with a provocative statistic or anecdote where I share something I’ve learned. What you want is to help your team understand the problem at hand before coming up with solutions.

4. Avoid mind-numbing data.

Keep this in mind: Jargon is the enemy of connection. Going through a list of talking points and endless slides is the best way to ensure that people zone out. “It doesn’t matter how smart or sophisticated the group is, if your goal is engagement, you must mix facts and stories,” Hale and Grenny emphasize. They encourage leaders to pick the least amount of data needed to inform and engage your team, and not adding a single slide more.

Whenever I organize a meeting, I think back to one of my old college professors, who told us to make our presentations as translatable as possible to the average person. “Don’t become a slave to the data,” he’d say. 

5. Create meaningful involvement.

One of the biggest mistakes many leaders make is droning on about a problem without reading the room — in this case, the virtual space created between different team members who have an array of distractions at their disposal.

Before setting your agenda, come up with two to three opportunities to create meaningful engagement. This can be in the form of polling people for their opinions, or giving them a few minutes to discuss solutions among themselves.

The point is to keep people feeling engaged, valued and connected.

It’s a lesson every CEO of every organization should continuously strive for — to embrace the changing tide and be willing to quickly adapt. Or to quote classical pianist Arthur Rubinstein: “Of course there is no formula for success except, perhaps, an unconditional acceptance of life and what it brings.” 

Related: RingCentral Meetings Makes Aligning Your Remote Workforce Simple

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

10 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Actually Get Work Done While Homeschooling Kids

Crisis Management

Does Sheryl Crow Really Use One Square of Toilet Paper at a Time?

Crisis Management

How to Deal With the Economic Impact of the Coronavirus