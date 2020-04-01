Entrepreneur Next

Announcing the Winner of the Entrepreneur NEXT Contest

Please join us in congratulating the winner of $5,000 worth of services from Entrepreneur NEXT's experts!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

A couple of months ago, we launched a contest aimed at entrepreneurs who need help starting a business or growing their existing venture. The winner would get $5,000 worth of services from our new Entrepreneur NEXT platform. 

Entrepreneur NEXT allows you to describe a project you need help with — anything from building a website to marketing to ad sales — and then instantly connects you with a team of experts to get the job done.

We received thousands of amazing applications. We judged each one based on clarity of purpose, strength of entrepreneurial DNA and demonstrated ability to think differently about a problem. Finally, we arrived at our winner. Please join us in congratulating Jeff Grogg! His new company Brandjectory will use Entrepreneur NEXT's experts to build an IT platform that will allow them to grow their business of connecting startups and investors.

Have a project you need to get done? Get started now at Entrepreneur NEXT. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Entrepreneur NEXT Contest: Win a Team to Build Your Website

Crisis Management

New Stimulus Bill Unlocks IRA and 401(k) Dollars for Financially Affected

Crisis Management

FBI: Watch Out for 'Zoom-Bombings' on Online Video Meeting Apps