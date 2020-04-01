Announcing the Winner of the Entrepreneur NEXT Contest

Please join us in congratulating the winner of $5,000 worth of services from Entrepreneur NEXT's experts!

April 1, 2020

A couple of months ago, we launched a contest aimed at entrepreneurs who need help starting a business or growing their existing venture. The winner would get $5,000 worth of services from our new Entrepreneur NEXT platform.

Entrepreneur NEXT allows you to describe a project you need help with — anything from building a website to marketing to ad sales — and then instantly connects you with a team of experts to get the job done.

We received thousands of amazing applications. We judged each one based on clarity of purpose, strength of entrepreneurial DNA and demonstrated ability to think differently about a problem. Finally, we arrived at our winner. Please join us in congratulating Jeff Grogg! His new company Brandjectory will use Entrepreneur NEXT's experts to build an IT platform that will allow them to grow their business of connecting startups and investors.

Have a project you need to get done? Get started now at Entrepreneur NEXT.