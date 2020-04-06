300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020

Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.

April 6, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s more variety than ever in the world of franchising, from the types of businesses being

franchised to their price tags. That’s right — opening a franchise doesn’t have to cost a fortune. There are hundreds of opportunities, in a wide variety of industries, that can be started for less than you might expect. To see what we mean, just check out our lists of the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, less than $100,000, and less than $150,000.

These franchises are ranked based on the scores they received in Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 ranking, our comprehensive analysis that looks at more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. One note: A company’s placement within a particular cost tier does not mean that all franchisees will be able to start their business for less than that amount, but simply that it is realistically possible for some. For reference, we’ve listed the full initial investment range from each company’s franchise disclosure document (FDD).

Remember also that this ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Whatever you’re looking to spend, it always pays to invest your time in carefully researching any opportunity you’re considering. Read the company’s FDD, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to find out if the franchise is right for you.

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $50,000 in 2020

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $100,000 in 2020

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $150,000 in 2020