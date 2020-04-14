Podcasts

This Online Course Can Help You Launch Your Own Podcast

This 39-hour training will help you get your podcast idea off the ground.
Image credit: Convert Kit
Contributor
2 min read
As of early 2020, there are 62 million Americans listening to podcasts every week. Those numbers are likely even higher during the coronavirus pandemic as people are forced into self-isolation with fewer distractions and reasons to leave the house. Some of the most popular podcasts are centered around entrepreneurship and might be on your usual rotation. Think The Tim Ferriss Show, How I Built This, and The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes. If you're inspired by those shows and have been thinking you have something to say, too, now may be the perfect time to say it. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle will help you get your podcast off the ground and running.

This 39-hour bundle includes nine courses from top-rated instructors like award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun and professional audio engineer Tomas George. You'll learn the entire podcasting process, from gathering the right equipment to ideation to actually producing your podcast episodes.

The bundle begins with a couple of general courses about podcasting: the equipment you'll need, general strategies for succeeding in the medium and how to set up your own home studio. From there, you'll delve into public speaking and mind mapping strategies designed to help you confidently speak and stay on track through every episode. Ultimately, you'll learn how to conduct podcast interviews, set up and record a podcast on a time crunch and even discover how to promote your podcast successfully through social media. Oh, not to mention, Tomas George will also teach you how to produce and mix audio using Logic Pro X, one of the top digital audio workstations on the market.

Get your message out there. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle is just $44.99 today.

