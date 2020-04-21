Physical Fitness

This Six-Week, At-Home Workout Program Can Whip You Into Shape

Stay fit in quarantine with this equipment-free workout plan.
Image credit: Onnit
Contributor
2 min read
In self-isolation, it may be hard to commit to a fitness or wellness routine. Between shifts in your work-from-home schedule, taking care of the kids, and lack of access to exercise equipment, your fitness may be the first thing to hit the chopping block. It doesn’t have to, however. Onnit 6 has developed a full-body, transformative workout that you can do at home, without equipment, to see outstanding results in just six weeks.

Onnit 6 works for everyone. If you can watch videos on your phone or computer and have enough space to stretch, then you have a home gym that’s completely compatible with this program. Onnit 6 doesn’t require any extra equipment — just your bodyweight. The program gives you access to exercise videos led by top trainers that are easy-to-follow and easy to fit into your regular routine.

The trainers won’t ask you to invest in any supplements or powders or completely overhaul your lifestyle to reap the benefits of the program. On the contrary, their program includes healthy, hearty recipes that are easy to make at home to give you the nutrition you need to support your workouts. Plus, it includes bonus content like lifestyle and sleep tips to help you commit to an overall wellness routine.

If you need some structured motivation now that we’re weeks into stay-at-home orders, this is a great option. Sign up for Onnit 6 today.

