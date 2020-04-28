Meditation

Working From Home? Try This Top-Rated Meditation App to Stay Focused.

Stay mindful and anxiety-free through the quarantine.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
We live in anxious times. The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global economy, fluctuating the stock market and forcing businesses to lay off employees or cut hours. It's a scary time for most people. Moreover, those fortunate to still have jobs are forced to work from home, in new environments with new expectations that may not be conducive to their success. With so many stressors, it may be a good time to consider starting a meditation practice.

Meditation can help give you a sense of calm and balance that can benefit both your emotional well-being and your physical health. Through meditation, you can clear away the information overload and anxiety that builds up each day, thereby alleviating stress and reducing your risk of developing stress-related disorders. Additionally, meditation may help you gain a new perspective on stressful situations and reduce some of the negative emotions you're feeling during quarantine.

If you want to start with mediation, Unplug Meditation App is the perfect way to get started.

Unplug was named CNET's #2 Best Meditation App to Help You Destress and has earned 4.9 stars in the App Store. With Unplug, you'll get more than 700 guided meditation sessions for any situation, led by more than 60 expert teachers. You can create custom playlists, keep a meditation journal, set goals and reminders, track your progress and interact with a community of thousands who use Unplug for all kinds of reasons. Whether you want to reduce anxiety, get more focused on work, sleep more, or anything else, Unplug can help.

A one-year subscription to Unplug is 34 percent off $59.99 now at just $39.

