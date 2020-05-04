Meetings

Run Smarter and More Efficient Remote Meetings With Meetquo

This tool makes meetings take considerably less time and increases focus.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Run Smarter and More Efficient Remote Meetings With Meetquo
Image credit: Miguelangel Miquelena
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As much of the country is working from home for the foreseeable future, companies have gotten used to holding video meetings and collaborating remotely. How's that going?

For many, the answer is not so great. Between security issues on some of the most popular videoconferencing platforms, difficulties with scheduling and the typical limitations of video meetings, it's very likely your team meetings aren't quite as productive as they used to be.

Meetquo wants to change that. With Meetquo, you can conduct remote meetings and brainstorming sessions more efficiently, with greater respect for each member's time. Unlike other meeting programs, Meetquo works asynchronously. You'll create a meeting document where members can make proposals and exchange feedback throughout the day. You can write replies or record video replies as you see fit. Once decisions are made, the team can just close the discussion. That way, it's like you're having a meeting without disrupting your ordinary workflow

All results are recorded and saved in a repository so you'll always have access to your meeting notes. You can also sync previous meetings together so you can see results side by side. It's like your team is always meeting, without ever actually having to meet.

The larger your team, the more you save with Meetquo. Plans are available in five, 10 or 20 user options. Lifetime access to a five-user plan at $49.99, a 10-user plan at $79.99 and a 20-user plan offers you the best savings at $99.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Meetings

Six Ways to Get That Big Meeting

Meetings

How to Make Work-From-Home Meetings Productive? Start With This Tool.

Meetings

Organize Your Office More Efficiently With This Room-Booking Solution