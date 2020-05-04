Run Smarter and More Efficient Remote Meetings With Meetquo

May 4, 2020 2 min read

As much of the country is for the foreseeable future, companies have gotten used to holding video and collaborating remotely. How's that going?

For many, the answer is not so great. Between security issues on some of the most popular videoconferencing platforms, difficulties with scheduling and the typical limitations of video meetings, it's very likely your team meetings aren't quite as productive as they used to be.

Meetquo wants to change that. With Meetquo, you can conduct remote meetings and brainstorming sessions more efficiently, with greater respect for each member's time. Unlike other meeting programs, Meetquo works asynchronously. You'll create a meeting document where members can make proposals and exchange feedback throughout the day. You can write replies or record video replies as you see fit. Once decisions are made, the team can just close the discussion. That way, it's like you're having a meeting without disrupting your ordinary workflow.

All results are recorded and saved in a repository so you'll always have access to your meeting notes. You can also sync previous meetings together so you can see results side by side. It's like your team is always meeting, without ever actually having to meet.

The larger your team, the more you save with Meetquo. Plans are available in five, 10 or 20 user options. Lifetime access to a five-user plan at $49.99, a 10-user plan at $79.99 and a 20-user plan offers you the best savings at $99.99.