Quit Google Forms and Start Using This $40 Streamlined Tool for Better Leads and Sales

Build order forms, opt-in forms, process payments, and much more with 123FormBuilder.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you run a web-based business, you know how important it is to make your website as user-friendly and as business-friendly as possible. That means creating experiences that are easy and quick to use so that customers don't get overwhelmed by using your site. If you're constantly building individual, different custom forms, you may not be providing the best user experience possible. Unify your site under one brand and supercharge your user experience with the expertise of 123FormBuilder.

123FormBuilder is a web-based form and survey builder with a drag-and-drop editor designed to help you create any custom form and collect data from external and internal sources in an instant. It's earned 4.4-stars from Capterra and 4.6-stars from TrustPilot due to its ease of use and the essential function it performs. With 123FormBuilder, you can build any type of form, working off of more than 1,000 templates, from order forms and event registration forms to email opt-ins and online surveys. You don't need to write a single line of code, the drag-and-drop form builder does everything for you.

Once you've made your forms, you can easily connect them with your CMS or the apps you use daily. 123FormBuilder integrates with Wix, WordPress, Shopify, Hootsuite, Weebly, BigCommerce, Square, MailChimp, and many more. You can even pass existing information in your Google Drive sheets into 123FormBuilder forms. With integrations with PayPal, Authorize.net, Stripe, Square, BrainTree, PayFast, PayU, and more, you can even use 123FormBuilder to sell tickets and get paid through your website.

Build mailing lists, process orders, gain membership, enable recurring payments, and much, much more. 123FormBuilder makes your website run more seamlessly than ever. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to their Gold Plan for just $39.99.

