News and Trends

Frontier Airlines to Charge Extra for Flying Next to an Empty Seat

If you want to guarantee the middle seat next to you remains empty during a flight, expect to pay $39-$89.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Frontier Airlines to Charge Extra for Flying Next to an Empty Seat
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Taking a flight may the last thing on your mind right now, but airlines are figuring out how they can enforce social distancing while also charging passengers more for guaranteeing some degree of isolation when they do decide to fly.

As Bloomberg reports, ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is set to introduce a "More Room" option for passengers from May 8. It allows an aisle or window seat to be booked with a guarantee the middle seat remains empty during the flight. Frontier is promoting it as a way of ensuring there's "more distance between you and fellow passengers."

The guaranteed empty seat option isn't free, though. Ensuring "nearly 21 inches of separation" will cost a minimum of $39. The More Room option price can rise as high as $89 depending on the route your flight takes. Frontier also warns that pricing may change, and ultimately it can only make 18 of these more distance seats available per flight. The airline expects to continue offering the More Room option until Aug. 31.

Anyone flying with Frontier from May 8 will be required to accept a health acknowledgement confirming they (and their household) have had no symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. They must also wear a face covering over their mouth and nose. As the Frontier website explains, "This effort is yet another action we are taking to help you feel more comfortable when flying with Frontier and follows the guidance of the CDC and local authorities. Frontier airport employees and flight crews are already required to wear face coverings at work." The covering must be worn at ticket counters and gate areas as well as onboard aircraft.

Frontier would also like you to download the Frontier app on your phone so as to avoid touching kiosks or counters in the airport. Passengers are advised to open the air vents above their seat "all the way to receive maximum airflow," practice respiratory hygiene (cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing), wash your hands properly, and to not attempt to fly if you feel sick or have a fever.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

J. Crew Files for Bankruptcy, the First Major Retailer Pushed Over the Brink

News and Trends

Tesla Has Applied for a License to Become a UK Energy Provider

News and Trends

Blue Origin and SpaceX Win Contracts to Develop NASA's Moon Spacecraft