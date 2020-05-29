Dr. Adam Splaver Has Your Prescription For Freedom

May 29, 2020 6 min read

According to a recent article published by The Journal of the American Medical Association, the United States spends more on health care than any other country, with costs approaching 18% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Prior studies estimated that approximately 30% of health care spending may be considered waste. Despite efforts to reduce overtreatment, improve care, and address overpayment, it is likely that substantial waste in US health care spending remains.

Most would agree that health care is sick care. Mental health, medicine, insurance, they're all broken systems.

Doctors are frustrated because they can't produce results for their patients and if you're a professional, an entrepreneur, or business leader then you know the value of operating at peak performance.

If you speak to the highest performing executives in the world you’ll find out that they're working with integrative practitioners who are blending traditional and non-traditional modalities of healing. Bridging the worlds of physical and metaphysical together.

If you need more proof, take a look at some of the highest performing athletes in the world today. Guys like Tom Brady, for example, has never been quiet about his advocacy of holistic medicine or his criticism of Wester health practices. The late, great, Kobe Bryant received Regenokine Therapy (regenerative cell-based therapy) to reduce pain in his knees and Michael Phelps is a regular practitioner of Cupping (a form of acupuncture) and Whole-body Cryotherapy (a super-cooling treatment for chronic joint pain as well as numerous other conditions).

The world-famous cardiologist, Dr. Adam Splaver is known as the doctor’s doctor and the creator and author of “Prescription For Freedom” — a seven-step process for saving your life, your soul, your health and your legacy, while you still can.

The story behind the story

Dr. Splaver has a very compelling personal story that helped him create his seven-step system.

On November 6th, 2012 he had gone into his office when he got a phone call from his mother-in-law telling him that his wife, Shani was found unconscious. She had a bleeding stroke from a tumor that we were unaware of.

They were finally at the point in their lives where they thought they were on top of everything. They had four amazing kids, Shani (his wife) was training for a half marathon and he was very involved in the community. All he could think was, “Oh my god, what am I gonna do now?”

Initially, they were told that she had weeks to live so they made the decision that whatever time they had left they were going to use and live to its fullest. They traveled, went to movies, dinners, and dated. They had an amazing time and what was supposed to be weeks turned into years. Needless to say, Dr. Splaver is extremely thankful and feels blessed that they had that extra time.

Towards the end of her life, she lost her short term memory. In the last few weeks of her life, they decided to put her in hospice at home where she passed in their bedroom surrounded by their kids and family.

In the process of mourning and grieving is when Dr. Splaver began his journey of going from a “we” to me and created, “Prescription for Freedom.” The seven-step process that not only helped him but can help others gain back their freedom and live the life of their dreams.

Prescription For Freedom -- Dr. Splayver’s seven-step process for saving your life, your soul, your health, and your legacy:

Environmental Detox: This means not just your physical environment, but your emotional, relationship, and your work environment. Removing things, foods, additives, and people that do not serve you anymore. Many of these things push you down and prevent you from expanding and moving on. Honesty Upgrade: Taking stock, looking at your “operating systems”, stories, and the way you speak to yourself. Then honestly, gently and kindly changing those stories and understandings to ones that will help you further your mission and desires. Dream Bigger: Dreaming and thinking about how your life could be if money were stories and limiting beliefs were no longer holding you back. Metaphysical Toolkit: Not only are we physical beings, but we're also energetic beings. There are energetic and spiritual ways of dealing with disease and treat not only the mind but body, heart, and spirit. Extensive science has proven a regular meditation practice and mindfulness has a profound effect on health and is very healing. Install a New Operating System: By clearing up all of our old stories and getting rid of toxic relationships and environments, we're able to install a more improved operating system that serves our purpose and catapults us into our desired future. Elevate Your Network: Show me your friends, I'll tell you who you are. The people we surround ourselves with are not only are a reflection of where we are socially, mentally, and energetically but also have a profound effect on how we operate in our daily lives. Changing our relationships will affect how we integrate and actualize what dreams we manifest in our world. Become The Dream: After you've cleared out all the negativity and installed a new operating system you're able to step into your power, your new future, and your newfound passion to live the life that you truly want to live.

After creating and going through his own system, Dr. Splaver is living his dream and bringing it to the world through his integrated 1:1 and group executive coaching programs.

His two-day mastermind that happens twice a year guides clients through how to integrate his seven steps in an intimate group environment. The experiences, resources, and systems aren’t available anywhere else. He’s created a community that helps you elevate your own network and interact with like-minded individuals who hold you accountable and cheer you on.

He also offers a “deep dive” one-on-one program. As an MD, he looks at the biophysical and medical aspects of care including tests, labs, and diagnostics not available anywhere else. Dr. Splaver has access to lab tests that are difficult or impossible to access without exclusive relationships that include aspects of functional medicine and customized tests that are tailored more towards your own care.

