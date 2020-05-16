Instagram

Leverage Instagram Like a Pro With This $14 Course

Reach more than one billion people with a coherent strategy.
Image credit: cottonbro

If you're running a web-based business, you need a great Instagram strategy. That's very likely not news to you. One billion people use Instagram every month and the average user spends roughly 28 minutes per day on the platform. For entrepreneurs, that's an enormous opportunity to get your product or brand in front of customers. Learn how to maximize that potential in the 10 Instagram Growth Secrets From Celebrities & Influencers Course.

This quick-hit, one-hour course will teach you the tips and tricks used by celebrities and influencers to grow their followers and business on Instagram. You'll learn how to successfully target potential customers and turn them into buyers, thereby increasing your bottom line. The course breaks down step-by-step techniques to build your brand on Instagram and even shows you how to master the Instagram algorithm to make your accounts stand out. You'll learn how to get your account ranked, build trustworthy relationships with your followers, use hashtags to increase your posts' life expectancy, and much more.

The course is led by Benjamin Wilson, a self-made digital entrepreneur who has made a living by marketing on Instagram, Facebook, Amazon FBA, and more. It doesn't hurt that he also has a 4.4/5 rating across all his online courses. 

Discover the Instagram skills and tricks you need to give your business a huge boost. The 10 Instagram Growth Secrets From Celebrities & Influencers Course is available now for just $13.99.

