This Genius Smart Oven Is 2020's Instant Pot — And It's 32 Percent Off Today

It uses recipe cards to cook your food perfectly.
Image credit: Tovala

At the start of quarantine, you may have been excited at this increased opportunity to cook and try out new recipes. Or maybe you weren't. Either way, by now, it's likely that your patience and excitement for cooking every meal is wearing a bit thin. If you need a positive change to your routine, it's time to look into the Tovala Smart Oven.

Tovala is an ingenious new kitchen appliance that pairs a smart oven with recipe planning. Tovala allows you to do all of your cooking with a fraction of the shopping, prepping, cooking, and cleaning. It comes with recipe cards that allow you to simply place the ingredients in the oven, scan the recipe card's barcode, and let the oven take care of the rest. It's as easy as that.

Presets load from the cloud and tell the oven how to cook your dinner. Alternatively, you can scan more than 650 grocery items from Tovala's Scan-to-Cook brands or cook manually using the Tovala app and steam, bake, broil, toast, and reheat settings.

If you thought the Instant Pot was simple, it's got nothing on Tovala.

Tovala quite literally takes the guesswork out of cooking and the hassle out of shopping. It's as easy as scanning and waiting. That's why Tovala has earned rave reviews from the likes of PC Mag, CNET, and Business Insider.

If you're tired of cooking at home, you absolutely need this gadget. Right now, you can get the Tovala Smart Oven and a fresh meal delivery voucher for a free meal kit for 32 perent off $346.96 at just $232.99.

