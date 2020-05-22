What to Stream This Weekend

May 22, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



The content pile is vast and infinite, and you've got the whole weekend to decide how you want to slice it. We're in the midst of the ever-intensifying streaming wars, and there are too many shows and movies to choose from, spread across too many video-streaming services. So we're making it easier for you. Each week, the PCMag features team takes turns highlighting the streaming content they're excited to watch or think you should binge. Fire up your media-streaming device of choice, and get watching.

Homecoming Season 2 (Amazon Video)

In season one of Homecoming, Julia Roberts worked to unravel the mysteries of a strange Florida rehab program for veterans known as Homecoming. In season two, Janelle Monáe takes on that daunting task.

The Lovebirds (Netflix)

In The Lovebirds, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as the couple who need to solve a murder to clear their names. The film was set to debut in theaters on April 3 but COVID-19 means it instead arrives on Netflix today.

Back to the Future (Netflix)

Spend your long weekend with this classic time-travel comedy. The entire trilogy is on Netflix, so kick back the relive 1985, 1955, 2015, and finally, 1885 with Marty, Doc, and Einstein. Then check out What 'Back to the Future II' Got Right (and Wrong) About 2015.

The Patriot (Hulu)

On this Memorial Day weekend, check out this Revolutionary War drama starring a baby Heath Ledger and a pre-sugar tits Mel Gibson.

Uncut Gems (Netflix)

This one doesn't arrive until Monday, May 25, but if you have the day off for Memorial Day, cue up this Adam Sandler drama and see why he was robbed at the Oscars.