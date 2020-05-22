News and Trends

What to Stream This Weekend

Spend your Memorial Day weekend with a pair of Lovebirds, Janelle Monae, a would-be Oscar winner, and cinema's most famous time travelers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What to Stream This Weekend
Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Executive Editor, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The content pile is vast and infinite, and you've got the whole weekend to decide how you want to slice it. We're in the midst of the ever-intensifying streaming wars, and there are too many shows and movies to choose from, spread across too many video-streaming services. So we're making it easier for you. Each week, the PCMag features team takes turns highlighting the streaming content they're excited to watch or think you should binge. Fire up your media-streaming device of choice, and get watching.

Homecoming Season 2 (Amazon Video)

In season one of Homecoming, Julia Roberts worked to unravel the mysteries of a strange Florida rehab program for veterans known as Homecoming. In season two, Janelle Monáe takes on that daunting task.

The Lovebirds (Netflix)

In The LovebirdsKumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as the couple who need to solve a murder to clear their names. The film was set to debut in theaters on April 3 but COVID-19 means it instead arrives on Netflix today.

Back to the Future (Netflix)

Spend your long weekend with this classic time-travel comedy. The entire trilogy is on Netflix, so kick back the relive 1985, 1955, 2015, and finally, 1885 with Marty, Doc, and Einstein. Then check out What 'Back to the Future II' Got Right (and Wrong) About 2015.

The Patriot (Hulu)

On this Memorial Day weekend, check out this Revolutionary War drama starring a baby Heath Ledger and a pre-sugar tits Mel Gibson.

Uncut Gems (Netflix)

This one doesn't arrive until Monday, May 25, but if you have the day off for Memorial Day, cue up this Adam Sandler drama and see why he was robbed at the Oscars.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Fitbit's in-app study will determine if wearables can detect COVID-19

News and Trends

Volkswagen Will Only Sell Its ID Electric Cars Online

News and Trends

Uber Lays Off Another 3,000 Full-Time Workers