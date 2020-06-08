Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 11: What You Need to Know About The PPP Updates

Join our experts Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen as they dive into the various ways you can can maximize your PPP loan and avoid major pitfalls.
Image credit: Kameleon007 | Getty Images

Congress recently passed the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act of 2020 and improved the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small business loans. The bill enhances the PPP by increasing the time small businesses can use funds and receive forgiveness from eight weeks to twenty-four weeks and by reducing the payroll cost rule from 75 percent to 60 percent.

Join us in this live webinar, as our key experts Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, nationally respected tax lawyers, take you through the ins and outs of the updated PPP. Mark and Mat will dive into the various ways you can can maximize your PPP loan and avoid major pitfalls.

