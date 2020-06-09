Recovery

Google Maps Adds COVID-19 Alerts as More Cities Reopen

The latest Google Maps release includes features to help find important travel information before stepping outside.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Maps Adds COVID-19 Alerts as More Cities Reopen
Image credit: via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

As the world begins to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic, more people are leaving their homes and returning to restaurants, shops, and mass transit systems. But don't let the frustration of a limited-schedule bus route ruin your newfound freedom: The latest release of Google Maps includes features to help find important travel information before stepping outside.

The iOS and Android app now shows relevant alerts from local transit agencies in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, the UK, and the US, with more coming soon. "These alerts can help you prepare accordingly if government mandates impact transit services or require you to wear a mask on public transportation," Ramesh Nagarajan, product management director for Google Maps, wrote in a blog post.

Prefer the peace and quiet of a car? Check the directions screen for driving alerts regarding COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along your route—especially when crossing national borders (between Canada, Mexico, and the US).

Travel in the time of coronavirus means taking extra precautions, like verifying medical facility guidelines and testing center eligibility "to avoid being turned away or causing additional strain on the local healthcare system," Nagarajan said. Starting this week, Maps will remind users in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the US to confirm whether an appointment is necessary.

"We're showing these alerts where we've received authoritative data from local, state, and federal governments or from their websites," according to the blog. "And are actively working with other agencies around the world to bring even more of this helpful data to users in Google Maps."

Now more than ever, socially distant commuters are counting on Maps to tell them how congested their transit station and ride will be. Whether you're planning ahead or running late, the app can tell you which times are historically less busy and provide real-time data on crowds. Help authenticate those numbers by visiting Directions > Transit Details > crowdedness predictions (where available).

"COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way that we move around in the world," Nagarajan wrote. "As cities and countries across the globe adapt, we're committed to bringing the most pertinent information right to your fingertips. So when you're ready and able to, you can safely venture out."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recovery

Alexis Ohanian's Resignation from Reddit is the Type of Leadership the World Needs

Recovery

8 Books for Shifting Your Entrepreneurial Perspective

Recovery

It Doesn't Take a Rocket Scientist to Solve the Racism Problem in Business