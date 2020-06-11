Why Splurge on Peloton? Instead, This Device Gives You a Full Cardio Workout in Your Living Room.

June 11, 2020 2 min read

Although gyms are slowly reopening around the country, you'd be forgiven if you don't feel entirely confident about rushing back into sweaty public places. Sure, you can continue running outdoors to get your cardio, but as the weather heats up, sweating outdoors is even less pleasant. There is a better alternative.

MoonRun is a portable aerobic trainer that allows you to get an immersive, total body cardio workout without leaving your home.

You can set MoonRun up in just a few minutes and immediately get into a running and resistance training regimen anywhere you have a little space. MoonRun was designed by a physical therapist and uses an upward elastic pull to provide a reduced body weight effect, lessening the impact on your knees and joints. With the included virtual running apps, you can become an avatar to run around the world, run with a virtual coach, or even join a group run from the comfort of your living room. MoonRun is designed to help you feel less confined while getting a powerful, full-body workout.

Whether you live in a house or a New York City studio, you'll still have space for MoonRun. From cardio training to resistance training, MoonRun will help you maintain the workout regimen you want without taking on any extra risk. According to Forbes, it's the "#1 sport-tech solution for working out from home during COVID-19."

You don't need to spend a grand on a Peloton to get in a great low-impact workout at home. MoonRun is normally $399