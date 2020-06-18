Recovery Planning Series

Recovery Webinar 6/30 | Restaurant New Normal

Join chef and restaurateurs Peter Merriman as he discusses reopening strategies, rethinking business models, resetting diners' expectations and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Recovery Webinar 6/30 | Restaurant New Normal
Image credit: Timmer Lise/EyeEm | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. As we transition into a new normal, this industry will have to make massive changes in order to reopen and thrive. What should entrepreneurs do?

To answer this question, we sit down with one of Hawaii's most prominent restaurateurs, Peter Merriman, owner of Merriman’s Restaurants and Handcrafted Kitchen. Join us for this free webinar with Peter, as he discusses: 

  • Restaurant reopening strategies
  • Rethinking your business model
  • Resetting diners' expectations
  • Renegotiating leases with landlords
  • And more.

Register Now

For the past thirty years, Chef Owner Peter Merriman has lead Merriman’s Hawaii and the local community with the mantra of, “Do the Right Thing,” sourcing 90% of his ingredients from local farmers, producers, and ranchers. Known as the original “locavore,” Merriman is a vocal champion of Hawaii’s local purveyors and pioneer of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement, a food revolution that put Hawaii on the map as a major culinary destination. Dubbed the “Pied Piper of Hawaii Regional Cuisine” by The Los Angeles Times and a three times James Beard nominee, Merriman is a continuing inspiration to Hawaii’s thriving culinary scene with award-winning locations on all of Hawaii’s Islands and a recipient of Restaurateur of the Year in 2018.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 25: How to Start a Side Hustle With Little or No Money

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 24: Using Digital Transformation To Adapt To Today's New Normal

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 18: Using Fintech to Advance Your Retail Growth During The Recovery