Recovery Webinar 6/30 | Restaurant New Normal

June 18, 2020 2 min read

The restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. As we transition into a new normal, this industry will have to make massive changes in order to and thrive. What should entrepreneurs do?

To answer this question, we sit down with one of Hawaii's most prominent restaurateurs, Peter Merriman, owner of Merriman’s and Handcrafted Kitchen. Join us for this free webinar with Peter, as he discusses:

Restaurant reopening strategies

Rethinking your business model

Resetting diners' expectations

Renegotiating leases with landlords

And more.

For the past thirty years, Chef Owner Peter Merriman has lead Merriman’s Hawaii and the local community with the mantra of, “Do the Right Thing,” sourcing 90% of his ingredients from local farmers, producers, and ranchers. Known as the original “locavore,” Merriman is a vocal champion of Hawaii’s local purveyors and pioneer of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement, a food revolution that put Hawaii on the map as a major culinary destination. Dubbed the “Pied Piper of Hawaii Regional Cuisine” by The Los Angeles Times and a three times James Beard nominee, Merriman is a continuing inspiration to Hawaii’s thriving culinary scene with award-winning locations on all of Hawaii’s Islands and a recipient of Restaurateur of the Year in 2018.