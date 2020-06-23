Free Webinar | July 1: How to Get to Market Fast and 'Lean' – Developing Your MVP!

Starting a Business

Learn steps that founders can take to validate their ideas, create an MVP and start earning real revenue in the quickest way possible.
Image credit: Maskot | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Got an amazing business idea, but unsure as to how to turn it into a functioning enterprise? 

Join us for a webinar with Kevin Siskar, CEO of investment platform Finta as he discusses the best ways to get to market quickly and lean. In this session, Kevin will lean on his experience founding multiple startups and running Founder Institute NYC to offer steps that founders can take to validate their ideas, create an MVP and start earning real revenue in the quickest way possible. 

