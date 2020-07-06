News and Trends

Report: Amazon Pushes Prime Day Back to October

The annual sales event won't now happen until Oct. 5 at the earliest, but it could be delayed further.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Amazon Pushes Prime Day Back to October
Image credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

For the past five years, Prime Day has been held in July, but it looks as though the ongoing pandemic has seen Amazon decide to break with tradition and delay its big sales event by three months.

As CNBC reports, Amazon has decided that now is not the time to launch a massive sales event online as it continues to be one of the key suppliers of goods to people stuck at home. An email sent out to third-party sellers confirms that Prime Day won't happen until Oct. 5, but that's a "placeholder date" meaning it could still be moved further back in the year.

Publicly, Amazon will only confirm that "We have not made any announcements regarding Prime Day," but the email to sellers suggests a decision has already been taken to shift it to October. Doing so is understandable considering Amazon's current focus is on coping with increased demand for orders and deliveries while implementing measures to keep its workforce safe through regular testing and new procedures.

This isn't the first time we've heard it suggested Prime Day is being postponed. Back in April an internal memo revealed the sales event would not happen until August. Clearly that proved too optimistic. A Prime Day much later in the year could prove beneficial for consumers who can bag a few bargains just in time to use as Christmas presents.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Uber Acquires Food Delivery Service Postmates for $2.65 Billion

News and Trends

These 13-Year-Old Board Game Creators Can Teach All Entrepreneurs a Thing or Two

News and Trends

15 Entrepreneurs Under 30 to Watch Out For