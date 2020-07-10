News and Trends

iPhone Batteries Are Draining Very Quickly, Apple Music Blamed

A growing number of people are reporting their iPhone is getting very hot and battery life has fallen drastically. Is it Apple Music or a more general background activity bug?
iPhone Batteries Are Draining Very Quickly, Apple Music Blamed
Image credit: via PC Mag

Having your iPhone battery drain by over 50 percent in 24 hours with minimal use is not normal, but it seems to be happening to a growing number of iPhone owners over the past week.

As MacRumors reports, multiple reports have appeared on the Apple Communities website [12] and Reddit regarding severe battery drain experienced on iOS 13.5.1. The Apple Music app is being pointed at as the culprit, but more specifically the background activity of the app even when it's not in use. Even if you've never even used the Music app, background activity can apparently appear for it on your phone and lasting several hours.

The battery drain is so bad, some users are having to recharge their iPhone several times a day and the battery health percentage is falling as a result of the intensive use. Another sign something is wrong are reports of iPhones getting very hot.

Related: iPhone 12 Leaks: Here's What the Makers Have in Store for You

Although users think the Music app is to blame, comments on the MacRumors article suggest there's a wider problem regarding background activity in iOS. In other words, this isn't an Apple Music problem, it's a much more general iOS background activity problem suggesting Apple has changed something on the server side, which is triggering a lot of activity on iPhones that wouldn't normally occur.

For now, Apple has yet to comment, but with a growing number of complaints the iOS team is likely already looking into the cause and can hopefully get a fix released before it destroys a few iPhone batteries completely.

Related: Apple Has Now Re-Closed 77 Stores

