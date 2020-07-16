Why 'Scrum' Project Management Is Worth Learning, and Where to Start

July 16, 2020 2 min read

It's always better to have a plan in business. You can wing it, sure, but you're probably going to create more waste than you bargained for and put greater limits on your growth than you would if you operated with strict principles. Scrum, one of the most popular project management methodologies, has been shown to increase revenue, product quality, and transparency, making it a valuable skill in today's workforce. If you want to make your business more efficient and profitable, it might be worth learning Scrum.

This five-course bundle comprises seven hours of education on Scrum, Agile, Kanban, and more to help you manage even the most complex projects with ease. The courses are led by Paul Ashun, the CEO and Managing Director of Pashun Consulting Ltd. Ashun is a certified Scrum Master and coach with experience at companies like the BBC, General Electric, Oracle, and Razorfish.

You'll delve into user stories for Scrum, that is, the description of a product feature or requirement from a user's perspective. Learning from this angle will help you determine requirements for adding value to business projects and help you think like a project manager. From there, you'll explore the Scrum methodology and discuss Scrum case studies and confessions before elevating to advanced Scrum software development and program management. As you go, you'll also explore related methodologies like Agile and productivity and efficiency management with Kanban. Before you know it, you'll have the skills to implement Scrum into your organization.

