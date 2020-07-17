Personal Finance

This $40 Personal Finance Master Class Should Be Required Learning for Entrepreneurs

Learn how to manage your personal assets better.
This $40 Personal Finance Master Class Should Be Required Learning for Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs probably know a little something about money. But there's a difference between managing business finances and managing personal finances. It's a good idea to be well-versed in personal finance to ensure you can save for those vacations, big life milestones, and long-term goals. To get started, check out The Complete Personal Finance Master Class Bundle.

This nine-course bundle is led by venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, accountants, and more — all of whom have extensive experience managing their personal assets separately from considerable business assets. Across these courses, you'll learn how to analyze and decrease your personal expenses, discover more than 100 ways to help you save money, develop a better understanding of your credit score, and much more.

You'll get help planning for financial goals and even learn how to grow your wealth through methods like day trading and commercial real estate investment. There is course material dedicated to helping you reduce your debt, negotiate better loan rates, and understand taxes and how to plan for a wide variety of potential tax burdens. Basically, everything you ever wanted to know about managing and growing your wealth responsibly is covered in these courses.

Knowing how to manage your money is one of the most important skills anyone can learn. The Complete Personal Finance Master Class Bundle will give you the primer you need and it's available now for just $39.99.

