This $11 Virtual Copywriting Course Is an Easy Way for Entrepreneurs to Create Great Content Without Spending a Fortune

Don't outsource when you can do it in-house.
This $11 Virtual Copywriting Course Is an Easy Way for Entrepreneurs to Create Great Content Without Spending a Fortune
Image credit: fauxels

2 min read
Compelling copy draws 7.8 times more site traffic than sites with poor quality copy. That's a significant number that could translate to a significant increase to your bottom line. It's likely for this reason that 64 percent of B2B companies outsource their copy needs to experts. But why add another expense to your business when you can learn how to write compelling copy for any medium on your own?

In Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells, you'll learn how to write high-quality copy that will help your business grow.

This seven-course class is led by Evan Kimbrell, founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based full-service digital agency in San Francisco. He's worked with clients ranging from one-person startups to big companies like Wal-Mart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and GNC, helping them improve their marketing efforts and reach new audiences.

In this course, Kimbrell will demystify the art and science of copywriting. Whether you're looking for more subscribers, clicks, or sales, you'll learn how solid copywriting can help you reach your goals. Starting with the copywriting basics, you'll learn to understand your audience, products, competition, and more, before diving into proven persuasion tactics and how to call them to action. From creating captivating headlines for articles and subject lines for emails to mastering classic copywriting formulas to bypass writer's block, this course can help you become an expert copywriter in no time.

You'll learn how to hit the right tone and messaging in all of your materials, as well as how to write for landing pages, social media, long-form content, and much more.

Why outsource your copywriting when you can handle it internally for a fraction of the price? Modern Copywriting is currently on sale for just $10.99.

